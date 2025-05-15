NBA Legend Congratulates Kevin Durant on Special Award
PHOENIX -- After Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant was named the winner of the Professional Basketball Writer's Association "Magic Johnson" Award for the 2024-25 season, Magic Johnson himself sent a congratulatory message to Durant.
"Congratulations to the 2-time Magic Johnson Award winner Kevin Durant," Johnson posted on X. "I’m so excited Kevin Durant won this award because is he always so gracious to the media and fans, I love his game, who he is as a man, and all the great community work that he’s doing in the DMV area with the youth.
"Kevin is an outstanding entrepreneur and a big Commanders fans. I wish he was a Laker! lol"
The Magic Johnson award honors "the NBA player who best combines excellence on the court with cooperation and grace in dealing with the media and fans," according to the press release on the award.
“We’re really pleased to honor KD again,” PBWA president Howard Beck said in the release. “Kevin has long been one of the NBA’s most thoughtful and accessible stars. He always makes time for reporters, whether for on-the-record interviews or just informal chit-chat, and he never shies away from any topic.
"He’s as eager to dive into the minutiae of a single play as he is to discuss broader issues facing the league. His passion for the game always comes through. Our members were also really appreciative of Kevin’s public advocacy for reopening locker rooms after the pandemic, recognizing how critical that access is for building trust and rapport between players and journalists.”
Johnson, who is part of the ownership group of the Washington Commanders, and Durant, a diehard Commanders fan and Washington DC native, are very close.
Durant also won the Magic Johnson award following the 2010-11 season, highlighting the longevity of not only his time in the NBA, but also his willingness to provide valuable insight to the media no matter the situation or where he's been at throughout his legendary career.