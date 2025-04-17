NBA Legend: Kevin Durant is 'Coach Killer'
PHOENIX -- A tumultuous season that resulted in a 36-46 record for the Phoenix Suns concluded with the firing of head coach Mike Budenholzer and a very real possibility that a large-scale organizational overhaul will occur in the coming weeks.
Among those changes is likely to be moving 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant to a new home, as trading the megastar is the only viable path to rebuilding flexibility long-term.
While Durant has been phenomenal in two-plus years in the Valley, not everyone has received the "Slim Reaper" and his time in Phoenix well.
Basketball Hall of Fame member Paul Pierce took to "Speak" on FS1 earlier in the week to discuss the dysfunction that has plagued the Suns - and went a step further in the process, as he labeled Durant as a "coach killer" during the segment.
Pierce's reasoning behind the bold statement:
"I hate to say it and not in a negative way, but he really is [a coach killer]," Pierce said.
"But that's what comes with guys like KD because when you have a guy of KD's caliber like him and LeBron [James], expectations come with them, so as a coach, if you don't fulfill those expectations, you're always on the hot seat. And that's why you've seen so many different coaches for LeBron and also KD, but there are only a few guys that you can put in that category, and those two are the guys. He's definitely a coach killer."
The logic makes sense at the surface, as Durant will have played for six coaches in as many seasons regardless if he remains in Phoenix or not when training camp arrives in September.
However, it is unfair to levy that much blame on Durant's shoulders - there are a multitude of factors outside of expectations that can lead to a coach taking the fall, including organizations that are in disarray.
As for Durant's future with the Suns - it has been reported that the All-NBA forward and his agent Rich Kleiman will meet with Phoenix brass this week to discuss potential paths forward.