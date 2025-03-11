NBA Legend: Suns Player is Same as Victor Wembanyama
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns - much like rest of the league - are set to reckon with San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama for years to come, though one NBA legend says the organization has their own iteration of the French star.
On FanDuel's "Run it Back", Tim Hardaway offered the following words on Wembanyama and Suns forward/center Bol Bol:
"I tell you this: I think Bol Bol has the same abilities as Victor Wembanyama. I think Bol just hasn’t had the opportunity to show it, for whatever reason. But I see the same athletic ability in Bol that Wemby has. I don’t know if it’s confidence," Hardaway said (h/t HoopsHype).
"I don’t know if the team isn’t giving him confidence. I don’t know if people just aren’t giving him the ball. But I tell you this—I’m always in Bol Bol’s corner because I see the potential in him and what he can do. It’s just that I don’t think he’s been given the right opportunity to go out there and prove himself like Victor has.
"You look at Wemby—he’s 7’5”, shooting one-legged runners from beyond the three-point line. Bol can do that too."
Bol recently cracked the starting lineup under new coach Mike Budenholzer, as the Suns hope to make the most out of the last sliver of games and make the NBA play-in tournament.
With more opportunity, Bol has proven himself to be a potential pivotal piece for the Suns to rely on down the stretch.
"You can tell he's a student of the game and he's trying to break the mold of 7-footer. I'm sure he watched some of me sometimes growing up, too,'' Kevin Durant said.
"But I think Bol's underestimated about his work ethic and his carried love for the game, how much he wants to get better. These last few games are an indication of how much he puts in, how much work he puts in."
Thanks to their respective heights and skillsets, Bol and Wembanyama are sure to see more comparisons in the future.
Phoenix certainly wouldn't be upset if Bol reached similar heights.