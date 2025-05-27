Knicks Suggested to Make Major Deal With Suns This Offseason
Only four teams remain in the NBA Playoffs, though that will change very, very soon. The Phoenix Suns, on the other hand, are already focused on winning the offseason and setting themselves up for long-term success.
The club missed the playoffs after posting a 36-46 record, good for the No. 11 seed in the Western Conference.
For a team led by Kevin Durant and Devin Booker -- that result, simply put, was putrid. The core has run its course. The endless changes since the franchise made the NBA Finals in 2021 haven't panned out. It's time for a change in The Valley.
All eyes are on Durant as the offseason rolls around. It makes sense. The future first-ballot Hall of Fame forward has seen plenty of team movement after an eight-year stint with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
He's also an older superstar, whereas Booker is a franchise talent -- as both he and the organization want to continue their partnership -- making Durant the proper choice for the team to turn to a new era.
Colin Cowherd believes the New York Knicks -- in the middle of the Eastern Conference Finals -- should swing a move for Durant, returning the 36-year-old to the Big Apple.
In fact, Cowherd thinks it'll be the fix the Knicks need, while giving the Suns an opportunity to retool with a new All-Star alongside Booker.
"I would move off a talented, erratic KAT," Cowherd suggested. "They need KD, because you're going to get KAT's points. You're going to get 23 to 25 [points per game], and he can play complementary basketball."
Evidently, with Mitchell Robinson down low for the Knicks, they can afford to move off Towns. Durant would also allow Jalen Brunson to solely run the offense while Durant elevates that side of the ball.
The Suns should be interested in this move, too. Towns and Booker have been friends for quite some time. Their timelines match, too.
Booker would have a teammate who can space the floor and take over offensively when needed in a major way. The Suns could remain a high-level team while having a new core to build around.
The duo, hypothetically, would provide quite an interesting era in the desert as the Suns could try out a new core after missing on the Durant era.