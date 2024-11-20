Official Suns vs Knicks Injury Report Revealed
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks have released their injury reports ahead of Wednesday night's battle at Footprint Center.
For the Suns, Kevin Durant (left calf strain) and Bradley Beal (left calf strain) are out along with Collin Gillespie (right ankle fracture). Jusuf Nurkic (left ankle sprain) is questionable.
Phoenix has been without Durant for nearly the last two weeks while Beal has missed the last four games approaching tonight.
The Suns have struggled in their absence, having lost their last five of six matchups and dropping to a 9-6 record in the process.
Nurkic has been playing through his ankle issue as of late but has missed the last two games with the injury. The Suns have opted to roll out lineups with two big men in recent games and could look to again implement that same strategy.
For the Knicks, all of Precious Achiuwa (left hamstring strain), Miles McBride (left knee inflammation) and Mitchell Robinson (left ankle surgery) will be out of action for New York.
The Knicks haven't seen Achiuwa play since preseason action, though he did make the trip with New York on their five-game road trip away from home.
This will be McBride's third game missed with inflammation - he also hyperextended his knee back in October.
Robinson is expected to miss the majority of games until either December or January. There's no clear timeline for his recovery, though the Knicks have won their last three matchups.
The Suns will be off for nearly a week after tonight, so Phoenix hopes to enter their short break with a victory and reverse their losing ways while the Knicks aim to start their trip out West on a high note.
Tip between the two sides is slated for 8:00 PM Phoenix time and will be shown on ESPN.