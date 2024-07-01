Suns Applauded for Free Agency Signing
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have brought in just one outside name since the start of NBA Free Agency in the form of Los Angeles Clippers center Mason Plumlee.
Plumlee was inked to a reported one-year deal worth $3.3 million (veteran minimum) and looks to serve as the backup behind Jusuf Nurkic following the departure of Drew Eubanks.
Outlets across the web seemed to have liked the pick-up with all things considered.
NBA World Grades Mason Plumlee Signing
The Athletic: B+
Analysis: "Plumlee should be an upgrade over Drew Eubanks, who was fine for Phoenix. You can do more with Plumlee on both ends of the court, in theory. And to get this depth on a one-year deal should prove to be savvy for the Suns. We just don’t know if the rest of the roster is going to fill out in a way where teams fear the Suns next season.
Bleacher Report: B+
Analysis: "He may not be quite as bouncy as he was in his prime, but Plumlee still works hard, particularly on the glass, is an underrated passer and a decent finisher. He won't join the Suns looking for a ton of shots, either. This may not be a huge upgrade over Drew Eubanks, but again, at the minimum, it's a win."
Sporting News: B-
Analysis: "The Suns have no way to add outside talent outside of veteran's minimums. Plumlee is a fine backup center who was squeezed out by LA' depth. He is a limited player, but he can give backup minutes behind Jusuf Nurkic."
PHNX: B
Analysis: "Surrounded by talent like Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, Plumlee is the type of two-way role player that can still be valuable in the right system. He’s comfortable with drop coverage, which is what coach Mike Budenholzer frequently stuck with in Milwaukee, and he can improve those second unit stints by simply being serviceable and deterring shots near the basket."
