Suns-Nuggets Sets NBA Christmas Record
PHOENIX -- Christmas Day is a special one in the NBA, and the Phoenix Suns helped play a part in marking another historical holiday in the league.
According to NBA.com: "The NBA delivered its most-watched Christmas Day in five years, averaging 5.25 million viewers per game in the U.S. across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Disney+ and ESPN+, according to Nielsen Fast Nationals. Viewership was up 84% vs. last year."
The Suns' 110-100 win over the Denver Nuggets to close out the Christmas slate averaged 3.84 million viewers, which was up 161% and was the most watched late window ever on the holiday.
The Suns were able to push to victory without star guard Devin Booker, who is dealing with a groin injury.
Phoenix star Kevin Durant hopes fans stick around past the holiday:
“Today was a step in the right direction to get people excited again for the game of basketball,” Durant said.
“Hopefully, it’s not just because it’s Christmas. Hopefully they stay invested in the game and invested in each player and each team throughout the rest of the season, not just the playoffs or the finals. Games in January, I want to see the viewership get back up.”
The Suns snapped a three-game losing skid in the win over Denver and will play host to the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, who will be without Luka Doncic due to injury. The status of Booker and other injured Suns (Grayson Allen, Bol Bol) will be revealed in the NBA's injury report later tonight.