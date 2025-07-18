Where Will Suns' Devin Booker Be in 5 Years?
The Phoenix Suns are officially Devin Booker's team after Kevin Durant was traded to the Houston Rockets and he received a two-year extension that will pay him north of $70 million per season.
Booker has the green light to be the star of the Suns for the foreseeable future, making him one of the few players in the league to lead a single team for over a decade.
Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey looked into the future to see what Booker's life would be like with the Suns by the end of the 2020's.
"Devin Booker already has an NBA Finals appearance on his resume. He's 114th in league history in total points scored. If he keeps scoring at the same pace he has the last five seasons for the next five, he'll be in range of the top 20 of that list," Bailey wrote.
"That'll be a tough bullet point to ignore.
"Booker's Phoenix Suns are in a rough spot in terms of being able to compete for titles in the near future. But if he can scrap his way to another deep playoff run, Booker could go from outside the top 100 to inside the top 50."
If the Suns do anything of note in the next five years, Booker will be given a ton of credit. The Suns aren't in a position to win much over the next couple of seasons, but they are angling towards winning because of Booker's presence and their lack of future draft capital as a result of trading for Durant and Bradley Beal, both of whom are no longer with the team.
It will be up to Booker to be Phoenix's spark plug and his move to the point guard position should have teams zeroing in on him in the scouting report even more.