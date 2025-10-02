Report: Suns Exercise Team Option on Key Forward's Contract
PHOENIX -- Ahead of the Phoenix Suns' preseason opener Friday, Phoenix reportedly made a big decision for next season.
Spotrac's Keith Smith reported on X Thursday:
"The Phoenix Suns have exercised their 2026-27 rookie scale team option for forward Ryan Dunn, a league source told Sportrac.
"This is Dunn's third-year option. He'll be under contract for next season at $2.8M."
Dunn is entering the second year of his rookie contract, which has team options on the third and fourth year.
Teams have a deadline of October 31 to exercise rookie scale team options for the 2026-27 season, so the Suns got it out of the way early.
Dunn will likely be a full-time starter for the Suns this season, so Phoenix gets great average value for his role on his current deal.
With the Suns exercising Dunn's option, Phoenix now has nine players under contract through at least the end of the 2026-27 season with Devin Booker, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale, Khaman Maluach, Oso Ighodaro and Rasheer Fleming being the others.
Dunn had a very strong rookie year last season after being drafted No. 28 overall, showcasing his impressive defensive prowess and an improved 3-point shot from college.
Heading into his sophomore season, Dunn will look to build off a solid Summer League showing where he looked well-rounded in all aspects of the game.
"I don't want to say I'm trying to prove anything to anybody. I'm just trying to improve my game and grow in every aspect I can," Dunn said at last week's media day on his mindset entering his second season. "I think just my mindset now is, obviously, I can improve it in shooting and be more consistent in that, but not trying to have everyone say, 'Oh, he can't shoot. I got to prove them wrong.'
"Just continuing to work out, continue to get better in every aspect as I can, and just grow from that point on."
You can read more about some of the other financial decisions the Suns have to make before the start of the season by clicking here.