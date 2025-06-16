Suns Eying This Player in Return for Kevin Durant
PHOENIX -- As rumors and speculation turns up around the Phoenix Suns and their seemingly imminent trade of Kevin Durant, we begin to learn more about what both player and organization wants out of the deal.
For Durant, he reportedly is eying three organizations as top landing spots - though the Suns will ultimately deal him to whoever can be the highest bidder.
Phoenix ideally would like to recoup a mix of strong players on controllable contracts mixed with draft capital, though the Suns reportedly are doing homework on one specific player in a return.
REPORT: Suns Doing Work on Andrew Wiggins
According to Hoops Hype, the Suns are eying Andrew Wiggins.
"Regarding the Miami Heat’s interest in Kevin Durant, the franchise was interested in acquiring him before the deadline and remains interested in reuniting him with fellow Olympians Bam Adebayo and coach Erik Spoelstra.
"The Suns have done background work on Heat forward Andrew Wiggins, league sources told HoopsHype. Wiggins is owed $28.22 million this upcoming season and would likely be a part of any Heat trade package for Durant. A key factor in Miami’s chances of landing Durant could hinge on whether the franchise is willing to part with talented 21-year-old big man Kel’el Ware, who’s of interest to Phoenix."
Wiggins - the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft - is a former NBA champion and could be a nice puzzle piece in Phoenix next to Devin Booker.
In 2024-25, Wiggins averaged 18 points on 44.8% shooting with 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per night.