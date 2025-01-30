Suns Reveal Statuses of Kevin Durant, Ryan Dunn vs Timberwolves
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns entered tonight's big matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves with both Kevin Durant (left thumb injury) and Ryan Dunn (left ankle sprain) questionable.
Despite the injuries, both players are active for the matchup. Coach Mike Budenholzer ruled Dunn available in his pregame press conference, while Durant went through his pregame warmups and was eventually listed as available.
Durant jammed his thumb during Monday's 111-109 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, but stayed in the rest of the game after doing so.
Dunn missed the Clippers game after rolling his ankle on Devin Booker's foot less than two minutes into Saturday's 119-109 win over the Washington Wizards.
According to The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin, both players participated in shootaround this morning. Dunn spoke to the media following it.
"Ankle’s good," Dunn said. "Getting better every day, we’ll see how (it) feels throughout the night and just go from there.”
He then added it was for the coaches to decide whether or not he would be able to go.
"Obviously I’m a player so I’m trying to play but it’s not up to me,” Dunn said.
This will be the Timberwolves' first time back at Footprint Center since they swept the Suns in Game 4 of the first round last April. Minnesota will be without Naz Reid (illness), Donte DiVincenzo (left great toe sprain) and Terrence Shannon Jr. (right mid-foot sprain). Rob Dillingham (illness) is available after originally being listed as questionable.
Phoenix will be glad to welcome back Dunn's defense against Anthony Edwards, who is averaging 30.4 points across Minnesota's last eight games and shooting 41.9% from 3-point range on 9.8 attempts per game for the season.
Both teams have won three straight coming into tonight's matchup, which tips off shortly after 7:00 p.m. Arizona time.