Suns Reveal New NBA Cup Starting Lineup

The Phoenix Suns will roll out the following starting lineup against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night:

Devin Booker

Collin Gillespie

Dillon Brooks

Royce O'Neale

Mark Williams

The Suns are down all of Jalen Green, Grayson Allen and Ryan Dunn entering tonight while the Kings will be without Domantas Sabonis.

Phoenix (11-7) enters tonight hoping to re-establish a winning streak after the Houston Rockets put a thwarting stop to the Suns' winning ways on Sunday.

Sacramento (5-13) got off to a poor start this season but have strung together consecutive wins over considerably talented squads in the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Suns are hoping to emerge to 3-0 in NBA Cup play.

"I'm looking out for everybody else. I understand," Booker told Duane Rankin ahead of the game on the $500k prize for the winners of the cup.

"Every game's important - especially these. We haven't been to Vegas yet, definitely with this group it's something we want to do. We just have to get back in the win column, so that's important to us.

"We've got a 2-0 start [in the NBA Cup], i still don't know the exact rules of who gets in ... we got to handle business tonight. We're going to try to win the game."

The Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder are both 2-0 in NBA Cup group play.

With a total of eight available spots, six will go to the group winners while the final two will be decided by teams with the best record in each conference's group play.

Phoenix will play their final group game in Oklahoma City on Friday.

Phoenix has been a pleasant surprise this season, performing well above expectations.

"It's not just shooting, it's not just rebounding or defense or athleticism, [it's about] playing hard and caring about winning every night," Suns owner Mat Ishbia said on Draymond Green's podcast this week.

"I’m lucky to have some guys like that and a great young head coach that’s bringing them all together.”

Opening tip is slated for 8:00 PM MST. The Suns are 4.5-point favorites on the spread.

This will be their second meeting of the season, as Phoenix opened their regular season campaign with a 120-116 win against the Kings on opening night.

