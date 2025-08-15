Suns vs Rockets Featured in 'Bad Blood' Games Next Year
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' full 2025-26 schedule has been unveiled, and the organization (unsurprisingly) isn't featured in many must-watch games ahead of next season.
Such is life for a team that decided to hit the rest button, moving on from their general manager, head coach and stars Bradley Beal/Kevin Durant all in the same offseason.
If any and all of the above were correct decisions can only be told with time, though the league obviously doesn't believe in the Suns - giving Phoenix just nine nationally televised games for the coming year.
They had 19 last season.
Still, there are a few games that will capture national interest, and perhaps the biggest one comes against the Houston Rockets.
Suns, Kevin Durant Reunion Featured Among Must-Watch Games
In ESPN's list going through various games on the NBA schedule, Suns/Rockets was included in the "Bad Blood? Must-See Reunions" portion.
"Reunions tend to work out favorably for Kevin Durant but not so much for the opposing team. The two-time NBA Finals MVP has won whenever he has returned for the first time to play on the road against a former team," wrote Michael C. Wright.
"Durant dropped 34 in his return to OKC as a Warrior, 20 in a 134-117 rout of Golden State in his first game back in the Bay and 33 when Phoenix blasted the Nets in Brooklyn. Now, he's leading a contender against a retooled roster in Phoenix."
Durant's split from Phoenix was anything but pretty - perhaps we should drop the r in that word and simply call it petty.
"They wanted me to go. They got what they wanted and I got what I wanted so we can move on. Good luck to them moving forward - I'll always remember my time there but we're on to something else," Durant said shortly after the trade.
That matchup will be in Phoenix on Nov. 24 and can be seen on Peacock.