Suns Insider Clarifies Detail of Potential Jimmy Butler Trade
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler are a potential pairing ahead of the league's Feb. 6 trade deadline.
This wasn't quite known as a possibility before the last week, which has brought a flurry of rumors and speculation as Butler looks to potentially start anew from his South Beach spot.
There's been some speculation about Phoenix potentially acquiring Butler only to allow him to walk in free agency, which would relieve some financial stress from their standing moving forward into the future.
Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro says that won't happen.
"There is not a scenario in which the Suns would trade for Jimmy Butler and not resign him," he said in a Twitter post.
This comes on the heels of a report from ESPN NBA Brian Windhorst, who said Phoenix's interest in acquiring Butler was legit.
"And by the way, I know the Suns have interest in Jimmy Butler," Windhorst said. "This is not a controversial statement. It is not some sort of secrecy. Jimmy would like $100 million, and I think the Suns might give it to him.
"There's only three players that the Suns can trade for Jimmy Butler. Kevin Durant, Bradley. Beal and Devin Booker. That's it. That's the player [Beal] that you'd want to trade in a vacuum."
The Suns are currently 14-11 and on a two-game winning streak moving into this week.
Six of their players recently became eligible to be traded - you can read more about them here.