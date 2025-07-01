Report: Suns Big Man Signing With Former Team
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns and Charlotte Hornets are reportedly linked to another move surrounding the center position on the opening night of free agency.
According to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania on X:
“Free agent center Mason Plumlee has agreed to a one-year, $3.6 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets, sources tell ESPN. The Hornets get some frontcourt depth, completing a contract with Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports for Plumlee's 13th NBA season.”
The Suns have traded for the Hornets’ top-2 centers in Mark Williams and Nick Richards in separate deals within the last six months.
Phoenix also sent its former starting center Jusuf Nurkic to Charlotte in another trade in February. Nurkic was dealt away by Charlotte to the Utah Jazz on Sunday in exchange for Collins Sexton.
Now, the 34-year-old Plumlee is heading to Charlotte to help fill the voids that Williams, Richards and Nurkic left after one year with the Suns on a veteran minimum contract signed last summer.
This will be Plumlee's second stint with the Hornets after he played with them from 2021-23. He averaged a career-high 12.2 points in the 2022-23 season before being traded away to the Los Angeles Clippers after 56 games that year with Charlotte.
Last year with the Suns, Plumlee had a very up-and-down season and was eventually removed from the backup center role late in the year in favor of rookie Oso Ighodaro.
Plumlee had games where he dominated in the rebounding category, but he never was aggressive in terms of looking to shoot.
He averaged 4.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 17.6 minutes per game for Phoenix across 74 contests.
Plumlee will bring a veteran presence to a weak Hornets center rotation that includes Moussa Diabate and incoming rookie Ryan Kalkbrenner.
The Suns went from a pretty poor center rotation of their own last season to now adding Williams and drafting Duke center Khaman Maluach with the No. 10 pick and also still have Richards and Ighodaro on the roster.
Phoenix did not have much room to bring back free agents from last year, but is reportedly in line to re-sign point guard Collin Gillespie and also sign Euroleague Finals MVP Nigel Hayes-Davis, which would bring its roster total to the allowed 15 standard contracts if it signs second-round picks Rasheer Fleming and Koby Brea to standard deals.
Tyus Jones reportedly agreed to a deal with the Orlando Magic, while Bol Bol, Monte Morris, Damion Lee, TyTy Wahington Jr. and Jalen Bridges are the remaining unrestricted free agents from the Suns' 2024-25 roster still available.