REPORT: Suns Signing Euroleague Finals MVP
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are reportedly signing Nigel Hayes-Davis from the Euroleague, according to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania on X:
"Fenerbahce's Nigel Hayes-Davis – the 2025 Euroleague champion and finals MVP as well as Turkish Cup champion and MVP – has agreed to a fully guaranteed one-year contract with the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN. The two-time Euroleague first-teamer returns to the States and NBA. Suns executives and Hayes-Davis' agent Kevin Bradbury of LIFT Sports Management finished details tonight on the Euro star's deal in Phoenix."
Hayes-Davis hasn't played in the NBA since the 2017-18 season, where he appeared in just nine contests for three different teams in the Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors and Sacramento Kings.
Since, he's featured for prominent European teams such as Galatasaray, FC Barcelona and most recently Fenerbache - who he won the Euroleague and Finals MVP with this past season.
Hayes-Davis is a 6-8 power forward who now becomes a cheap option in Phoenix's front court during a makeover cause by the absence of Kevin Durant following the star's trade to Houston.
Since, the Suns have drafted Rasheer Fleming to add on the wings, but with Durant gone and Royce O'Neale potentially on the trade block, Phoenix will need another running mate to pair with names such as Ryan Dunn and Dillon Brooks.
So far in free agency, the Suns have lost starting point guard Tyus Jones to the Orlando Magic while re-signing Collin Gillespie - which you can read more about here.