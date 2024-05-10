Report: Suns, Mike Budenholzer Agree to Contract
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns and Mike Budenholzer have agreed to terms on a contract that will make him the organization's next head coach, according to Shams Charania.
"Mike Budenholzer has agreed to terms on a five-year, $50-plus million deal to become the new head coach of the Phoenix Suns, league sources tell The Athletic/Stadium. Suns land the two-time NBA Coach of the Year and Arizona native," said Charania on Twitter/X.
The Suns recently dismissed previous head coach Frank Vogel, who is now gone after just one year of service. Vogel inked a five-year, $31 million deal last summer after Phoenix decided to move on from Monty Williams.
Pressure is mounting in Phoenix to make good on a star-studded cast that includes Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant. Budenholzer is a prior NBA champion (leading the Milwaukee Bucks to the 2021 NBA Finals over the Suns) and has an established track record of winning in the league.
After being fired from Milwaukee, he took the 2023-24 season off. He was a reported candidate for the Suns before Phoenix went with Vogel last offseason, and now the team will now be on their third head coach in as many seasons.
The Suns hope to bounceback on what will be a brand new staff under Budenholzer, as Kevin Young is departing to become BYU's head coach while the future remains unclear for David Fizdale - who was reportedly offered a role in the front office but could turn it down.
Phoenix won 49 games last season and was swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of postseason action.
The Suns are expected to make the announcement official over the weekend.