Suns Snag New Guard in NBA Mock Draft
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns currently own the No. 29 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, which is set to commence on Wednesday, June 25.
The Suns are anticipated to transform their roster over the coming months, and another injection of youth could be beneficial for Phoenix with potential stars such as Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal potentially heading out.
When it comes to potential draft prospects, the Suns are contenders for a handful of names - especially picking towards the very tail end of the first round.
CBS Sports has the Suns selecting Cedric Coward at No. 29:
"Will Coward ever suit up for Duke? That is to be determined, but his performance at the combine might make his decision that much harder. Coward played in his six games this past season for Washington State because of a season-ending shoulder injury, but has all the goods to sneak into the end of the first round," wrote Cameron Salermo.
Coward suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in December while playing for Washington State. He previously committed to playing for Duke, but a strong NBA Combine could lead him to come out to the draft instead.
Standing at 6-6 with a 7-2 wingspan, Coward's Yahoo! draft scouting report compared him to Kawhi Leonard.
"Coward has gone from a Division III player to a potential first-round pick in just a few years behind his rapid development into a prospect with a valued 3-and-D skill-set. But he brings even higher upside thanks to his passing vision."
Sign the Suns up, if he's there.