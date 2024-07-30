Suns Officially Announce New Signing
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have officially announced the signing of point guard Tyus Jones.
From the press release:
"The Phoenix Suns today announced that the team has signed guard Tyus Jones. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"Jones (6’-1”, 196 pounds) posted career highs by averaging 12.0 points on 48.9% shooting from the field and 41.4% from three-point range, 7.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 66 games with the Washington Wizards last season. He recorded 485 assists against just 66 turnovers in 2023-24, a 7.35 ratio that ranks as the best single-season mark in NBA history. Jones has led the league in assist-to-turnover ratio in each of the last six seasons and his career 5.56 assist-to-turnover ratio is first in league history among all players to record at least 1,000 career assists.
"The 28-year-old holds career averages of 7.4 points, 4.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 601 career games with the Minnesota Timberwolves (2015-19), Memphis Grizzlies (2019-23) and Wizards (2023-24). He has played in 27 career playoff games across four postseasons, averaging 5.8 points and 3.3 assists in 17.9 minutes. Originally the 24th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Jones played collegiately at Duke University where he led the Blue Devils to the 2015 NCAA Championship."
In a statement to ESPN shortly after the signing was reported, Jones offered this:
"The chance to play for the Phoenix Suns made the most sense on a lot of levels to me and my family - beginning with the way Mat Ishbia and the front office recruited me to how Coach (Mike Budenholzer) showed me how I can significantly impact a team that has a real opportunity to challenge for an NBA title as their starting point guard," Jones said.
"My agent walked me and my family through multiple free agent offers and sign-and-trade proposals at a number of different financial levels but the Suns' opportunity is where I can best maximize my value for a return to free agent next year as well as give myself a chance to be part of what I think will be a special team and season."
