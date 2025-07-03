Suns Officially Sign Undrafted Appalachian State Forward to 2-Way Contract
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have officially added their first two-way player to the roster for the upcoming season.
The team announced today that it signed Appalachian State forward CJ Huntley to a two-way contract.
The press release on the move said of Huntley:
"Huntley (6’-11”, 221 pounds) joins the Suns from Appalachian State University where he earned All-Sun Belt honors after averaging career bests of 15.7 points and 8.1 rebounds in 31 games during the 2024-25 season. Huntley played five seasons at Appalachian State, appearing in 153 career games to tie for the most all-time in Mountaineers program history."
The Suns will likely have to replace all three of their two-way players from last season, and Huntley is the first step in doing so.
Collin Gillespie signed a standard contract with Phoenix, while Jalen Bridges is joining the Boston Celtics summer league team and TyTy Washington Jr. remains an unrestricted free agent.
At 6-foot-11, Huntley brings an intriguing ability to shoot the ball, converting 35.6% on his 3s last season. He also more than doubled his points-per-game average from his fourth (7.5) to fifth (15.7) collegiate season, showing tremendous late growth.
Huntley was reported to be signing with the Suns shortly after the draft, and he is one of several new power forwards and centers the Suns will have next season.
The team also drafted Duke center Khaman Maluach 10th overall, traded for Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams, drafted St. Joseph's forward Rasheer Fleming with the 31st pick and agreed to a one-year contract with Euroleague Finals MVP Nigel Hayes-Davis.
Along with Huntley, Phoenix could choose to sign its 41st pick, Kentucky guard Koby Brea, to a two-way contract as well because it would have the maximum 15 standard contracts if Brea signed to a regular deal.
Huntley, Brea, Maluach and Fleming are slated to make their Suns debuts next week at the 2025 Las Vegas NBA Summer League, which begins on July 11 for Phoenix.
Huntley is the first rookie Phoenix has been able to officially announce, as Maluach, Fleming and Brea were all drafted with picks acquired in the Kevin Durant trade, which cannot be official until the new league year on July 6.
The trade could be expanded to as many as seven teams when it is all said and done, largely due to the additional trades Phoenix made during the draft. You can read more about that by clicking here.