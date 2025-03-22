Suns Rookies Making Impact
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are on a three-game winning streak, and though all eyes are on star players such as Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, the Suns have found an extra gear as of late thanks to their pair of draft picks.
In last night's win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, rookies Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro were plugged into the starting lineup due to injuries. With coach Mike Budenholzer reluctant to play his young guys through majority of the year, many were curious to see how the first-year players would fare against arguably the league's best team in Cleveland.
They didn't blink.
Dunn poured in ten points and nine rebounds in last night's victory while Ighodaro led the Suns with 13 rebounds.
"We just take it one day at a time," Budenholzer said when asked if he thought about the rookies contributing down the road. Phoenix is in a tight race for the final play-in spot with 11 games remaining.
"In this league, you never know what's around the corner. So, happy with the way those guys are playing, you always want to be healthy and have more options. I'm not looking too far past really. Just taking tonight in and tomorrow will be a day off, and we'll get ready for practice on Sunday."
Ighodaro notably impressed after typical starting Suns center Nick Richards was ruled out shortly ahead of game time due to injury, prompting Ighodaro into the starting lineup.
“He is taking advantage of his opportunity, something he's been waiting on, something he's been communicating and talking in the rotation. The willingness to learn on top of what he already knows. He asks a lot of questions, I feel he already knows the answer to, but he knows reassurance, so that is good," said Devin Booker following the win.
Fellow Suns star Kevin Durant also added, “I just like his whole demeanor about the game. He is in the right position, he's talking, he's battling, he's going to contest shots at the rim. He just pretty much trying to just play his hardest, man.
"And you can live with mistakes when guys play extremely hard, you know. So, he wants the best for the team. You can feel that. And as a center, you are the most important when it comes to anchoring the defense, setting screens for your teammates, finishing plays at the rim, finishing plays on defense with a rebound.
"So, you got an important job as a big and you got to pretty much be communicating with your whole team throughout the whole game, and he's good at that.”
Phoenix's two rookies are finding ways to make an impact down the stretch.