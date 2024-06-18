Report: Suns to Have Second Workout With Bronny James
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will bring in Bronny James in for a second pre-draft workout, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.
This news follows James' reported cluttered schedule that has left many teams empty-handed when it comes to scheduling potential workouts. Only the Suns and Los Angeles Lakers are expected to see him prior to draft night.
"NBA teams that I talk to say they cannot get Bronny James into their building. Teams that are drafting in the late 20s and 30s. The Phoenix Suns have a second workout scheduled with Bronny later this week, but other than that, we have not seen any NBA team be able to work him out," Givony said (h/t Bleacher Report).
"The sense among teams is that his agent, Rich Paul, does not want him on a two-way contract, and the range he's going to be picked—the 40-58 range—that's where two-way contracts are handed out. So it's looking right now like Bronny is going to slide to No. 55 [to the Lakers]."
James - son of LeBron - previously worked out for Phoenix two weeks ago, per reports. The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin says James impressed Suns brass during their time together.
"James reportedly looked to work out for the Los Angeles Lakers and Suns after passing on workouts from several teams. The son of LeBron James had a strong workout for the Suns, who put the players through a variety of drills with a focus on shooting, sources said."- Duane Rankin, The Arizona Republic
There's been plenty of speculation that Phoenix could trade the No. 22 pick, though the Suns are reportedly leaning towards sticking and picking on draft night.
Previously, NBA insider Shams Charania says Phoenix's interest in the USC guard is legitimate and not a ploy to grab LeBron, who has a player-option and could hit free agency if he decides to opt out.
"The Suns' interest in Bronny James is more for Bronny James ... If you're the Suns, that's legitimately the perfect type of player for your system," Charania said two weeks ago.
We're about a week out from the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft - buckle up.