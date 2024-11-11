Suns Set New Franchise Record
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have now set a franchise record for most three-pointers made (154) in the first ten games of a season.
This comes under the massive influence of coach Mike Budenholzer, who is in the first year of his tenure in the Valley.
The Suns' 15.4 three-pointers made tonight ranks sixth in the league while their overall hit rate of 35.4% ranks ninth.
Last season under Frank Vogel, the Suns ranked 21st in threes made per night despite shooting 38% from downtown, which was good enough for top five in the league.
It's been a total change in philosophy in Phoenix, as seven different players are averaging four or more three-pointers per night.
“I would say it’s a good thing. I would say our sport is in a good place,” Budenholzer told reporters (h/t Arizona Sports) in early October.
“The skill and talent of our players is in a great place. It’s to me mind-boggling what our guys can do. I’m assuming if I’m a fan and I’m watching at home, I think that’s what entertainment is: when you’re kind of put in shock or awe by what people can do, whether it’s singing or acting or whatever it is.
“The range and the skill and how these guys play, I think it creates more space to be more athletic and dynamic going to the basket. I might be to one end of that spectrum, but I think it’s beautiful and great for our sport. I respect people that maybe think (the) opposite, but I’m pretty far (biased) to what our players are doing and the range and the skill. I couldn’t be happier with it, to be honest with you.”
The success has translated to the win column, as the Suns are currently 8-2 on the year and have overcame some strong deficits thanks to their ability to knock down shots from deep.
Many were skeptical on guys such as Kevin Durant and Devin Booker - who love to get to their midrange spots - on transitioning to the new way of play - though it's been so far, so good in the Valley.
We'll see if the uptick in attempts and overall conversion rate continues, but through ten games, the three-ball has been a massive part in helping the Suns get off to the right start .