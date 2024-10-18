Suns Star Kevin Durant Gets Honest on New Contract Talks
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant currently has two years left on his contract with the organization, and with the Slim Reaper eligible to ink an extension to continue his time in the Valley, all eyes are on Durant and the Suns to see if a new deal will get done.
According to NBC Sports, Durant could sign a one-year, $59.7 million extension at this moment in time - or he could wait until next summer to ink a two-year, $123.8 million extension.
Durant was recently asked by The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin on his thoughts towards a new deal - and Durant was clear he hasn't had any conversations with anybody on signing a new contract.
“I’m not even thinking about it. I’m just going to play out my contract really, and just focus on that. Focus on the team. I haven’t even really had conversations with anybody about a contract so I'm just trying to focus on basketball," he said.
"I just play the game. I've been blessed enough to be in this position for 18 years so I'm not really focused on the money part of it. I'm just trying to keep getting better, keep growing my game and see how good I can get. That's always been my main focus. When it's time to come, the time will come, but right now like I said I have two seasons left on my deal, so I'm just trying to focus on those two."
As Durant pointed out, money is indeed not an issue. He'll be one of four current players to earn over $400 million in salary by the end of his playing days with even more dough arriving via sponsorships and endorsements.
This was a topic of conversation at Suns Media Day with James Jones and Mat Ishbia saying the organization would love to retain Durant, who just turned 36 years old.
"We love having KD here. We want him here. We'll figure that out, like Mat [Ishbia] said, we don't really talk about that publicly. But the thing that we do talk about publicly is like, who really wants to be here and who's a great fit for us? And so we love KD. He loves being here, but that goes without saying," Jones said at the podium.
Ishbia added, "Kevin Durant loves it here. We love Kevin Durant. We talk to him and his agent Rich Kleiman all the time. We don't really go through contract extensions publicly, but I'll tell you this: Kevin loves it. We love Kevin. We plan on Kevin being here, and nothing changes with that."
The Suns appear to be ready for Durant to stay in the Valley, but the player himself is only focused on the immediate season ahead.
