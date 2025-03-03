Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Timberwolves
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have a chance to win two-straight games for the first time since Jan. 27 tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Suns (28-32) will be looking to open March strong after a 3-10 record in February, and tonight's game against Minnesota will mark the first of eight consecutive games against teams that currently have winning records.
With Bradley Beal back from injury and Bol Bol's recent dominance in the starting lineup, Phoenix will go with its expected starting lineup tonight against the Timberwolves:
- Bradley Beal
- Devin Booker
- Kevin Durant
- Bol Bol
- Nick Richards
Beal returns after a two-game absence due to a left calf injury. He was inserted back into the starting lineup three games before his injury after being demoted to the bench in January. The star guard scored 24 or more points in each of these three games and last had a 24-point, 11-assist double double in Phoenix's 151-148 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies last Tuesday.
Despite Phoenix's recent struggles, Booker has excelled with his playmaking, recording eight or more assists in seven-straight games entering tonight. His scoring has also stayed consistent, and he will look to make a big impact in both areas once again tonight, especially with Tyus Jones returning back to the bench.
Durant's scoring has also been consistent all season, but his field goal attempt numbers have been lower as of late. With an offense-heavy lineup, it will be interesting to see how the Suns generate more looks for Durant.
After not playing hardly any meaningful minutes until the beginning of February, Bol is now averaging 19.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in five games as a starter this year after a team-high 25 points on 9-of-12 shooting, three rebounds and two blocks in Phoenix's 125-108 win over the New Orleans Pelicans Friday night.
Alongside Bol, Richards has quietly been stepping up big as of late, averaging 12 points and 10 rebounds over Phoenix's last five games. He comes into tonight looking for his third-straight double-double and will face much less resistance inside with Rudy Gobert out due to injury for Minnesota.
Tonight's game tips off shortly after 7:30 p.m. MST.