Suns in Tough Spot Entering Offseason
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' long search for a head coach continues with a formidable group of nearly ten names listed as finalists for the job.
After the Suns hire their fourth coach in as many seasons, true changes to the roster can occur.
There's been massive speculation in regards to what the 2025-26 team will look like with names such as Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal facing non-stop rumors and speculation in regards to their respective futures in Phoenix.
The Suns are currently one of three teams above the second apron of the luxury tax, being joined by the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.
From The Athletic:
"If they let both Cody Martin (non-guarantee) and Vasilije Micić (team option) go, the Suns are still narrowly over the second apron without a full roster, so getting under requires trading players already under contract. Doing so could potentially open up the taxpayer MLE, but they have holes to fill."
The Suns have a $8.1 million option for Micic while Martin's salary for next season is $8.6 million.
Spotrac dove a bit deeper into the direction Phoenix could take:
"Outside free agent signings will again be limited to veteran minimum contracts. Barring a trade of Durant bringing back far less salary, there isn’t a feasible way for Phoenix to get under the second apron to free up flexibility for anything but minimum signings," wrote Keith Smith.
"... Other trade options for Phoenix, whether they rebuild or retool, will be Grayson Allen, Royce O’Neale and Cody Martin, as well as Micic, if the team picks up their option. While none of those guys are going to return a whole lot, the Suns could net some positive assets for Allen, O’Neale and possibly Martin."
Bradley Beal owns a no-trade clause in his contract and is due over $110 million in the next two seasons. The Suns are adamant they won't trade Devin Booker, and thus Phoenix is - for lack of better terms - stuck until they can find a resolution, which won't be easy.