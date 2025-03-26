PREVIEW: Suns Face Celtics in Marquee Matchup
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (35-37) are looking to extend their current win streak to five games tonight as they are set to take on the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics (53-19) for the first time this season.
The Suns have rattled off several massive victories in the last two weeks - in turn seemingly reviving what was a season on the brink of collapse, while Boston has largely gone through the motions over recent weeks in preparation of the title defense.
Phoenix has been one of the better teams in the league over the last three-plus weeks - much of that has to do with the best version of Kevin Durant coming alive, a re-integration of Ryan Dunn/Oso Ighodaro into the rotation, and the recent surge from the defense that came with the rotation changes - could this lead to another upset victory over the favored Celtics?
A brief preview of the night ahead in what could shape up to be the most crucial game of the Phoenix season:
Celtics: Likely to Be Short-Handed
Boston was expected to come into this game at full strength.
An unfortunate reckless close-out by Domantas Sabonis in the second half of Boston's game on Monday resulted in an ankle sprain for star F Jayson Tatum.
Boston remains a well-oiled machine despite this unfortunate development - the Joe Mazzulla system remains very effective despite a regular season output that is clearly lagging behind last season.
The Suns will also be without Bradley Beal yet again, but the team has gone undefeated since the former All-Star has been out of the lineup.
Player to Watch: Payton Pritchard
The fifth-year guard has fully broke out as a legitimate scoring threat after years of being a more subdued role player in Boston.
Pritchard has averaged 16 PPG in March - including a 43-point showing on March 5. He has connected on 46 three-point hits this month as well on an insane 43% connection rate.
Pritchard is now established as a great NBA player - and should be a focal point of Phoenix's defensive gameplan tonight, especially in the expected absence of Tatum.
Prediction: Suns Win
Is this prediction largely based on the expectation that Tatum won't play?
Yes, but the Suns still must find a way to get by what is an extraordinarily balanced squad at all levels even without their best player.
Phoenix must find ways to win key statistical battles - second chance points, points in the paint, and turnover figures come into mind.
If the Suns can force Boston into a high volume of three-point attempts, limit mistakes, and receive typical contributions from the Durant/Booker duo - fans can feel great about celebrating a fifth consecutive victory.
Suns-Celtics is set to tip-off shortly after 7 P.M. Arizona time tonight.