Projected Suns Draft Pick Returning to College

The Suns won't have a chance to draft this lengthy forward.

Mar 15, 2025; Fort Worth, TX, USA; UAB Blazers forward Yaxel Lendeborg (3) controls the ball as North Texas Mean Green forward Grant Newell (8) defends during the first half at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns, as well as every other team, will not have a chance to draft Yaxel Lendeborg in the 2025 NBA Draft.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported Tuesday on X that Lendeborg will be withdrawing his name from the draft and returning to college:

"Yaxel (Lendeborg), a projected first round pick, will withdraw his name from the 2025 NBA draft and spend his final season in college at the University of Michigan," Charania posted.

With the Suns holding the No. 29 overall pick, Lendeborg was projected to be a late first-round pick and was a really intriguing prospect because of his length and two-way ability at 6-foot-9.

"While it's been and still is a dream of mine to play in the NBA, I feel the development and growth as a player and a person I will gain at the University of Michigan will be very beneficial," Lendeborg said to ESPN on his decision.

Lendeborg averaged 17.7 points while shooting 36% from 3, 11.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.7 steals per game for UAB in his second season with the Blazers last year and was named the AAC Defensive Player of the Year and first-team All-AAC for the second-straight season. He entered the portal as the No. 1 big man before committing to Michigan.

ESPN had previously mocked Lendeborg to the Suns in its post-lottery mock draft on May 12. Jeremy Woo wrote on Lendeborg's fit with Phoenix:

"The Suns changed front office leadership this month, with Brian Gregory taking over as top executive for James Jones and the franchise more focused on its latest coaching hire than anything else right now. Adding a contributor who can shore up Phoenix's questionable depth at this spot would be valuable."

As Woo pointed out, the Suns will have plenty of avenues to choose from with the 29th pick, but will now have to cross off Lendeborg from their prospect list.

Brendan Mau
