Report: New Team Could Get Involved in Kevin Durant Sweepstakes
PHOENIX -- A new team could soon be among the several already inquiring about trading for Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant.
According to Hoops Wire's Sam Amico, the Atlanta Hawks, who presently don't have a president of basketball operations, could soon reach out about Durant.
Amico wrote on Tuesday:
"One league source told Hoops Wire not to be surprised if the Hawks get involved in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes. While they have yet to hire a president of basketball operations, team ownership has already inquired internally about Durant, sources said."
The Hawks have not made it past the first round since their run to the Western Conference Finals in 2021 and have been eliminated in the play-in the past two seasons, so it's hard to see the 36-year-old Durant wanting to go to Atlanta at the stage they are at.
Atlanta could hypothetically put together a solid package for Durant, as it boasts several intriguing players such as last year's No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher, the 2024-25 Most Improved Player Dyson Daniels and a young, starting-caliber center, which the Suns are reported to value, in Onyeka Okongwu alongside Trae Young and emerging star Jalen Johnson, who only played 36 games this season due to injury.
However, there are several other suitors who make a lot more sense for Durant. The Athletic's Kelly Iko reported Tuesday that the Suns have been in communication with the Houston Rockets, who own Phoenix's No. 10 overall pick this summer, about Durant since the end of the season.
The Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat and New York Knicks have been other teams brought up in several rumors surrounding Durant that would also be better fits on his end.
Durant has a lot of say in where he lands next season, as he only has one year remaining on his contract and is eligible to sign a two-year extension this summer, so he can pick and choose which teams he would be willing to sign the extension for.
The Suns are in position to make several moves this offseason following a very disappointing 36-46 record, and in many ways their roster construction will largely depend on where Durant ends up.