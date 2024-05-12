Report: Entire New Coaching Staff Coming to Suns
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will approach the 2024-25 season with an entirely new coaching staff under Mike Budenholzer, according to NBA on TNT's Chris Haynes.
"Phoenix Suns assistants under former head coach Frank Vogel were informed that they will not be retained by Mike Budenholzer, league sources tell NBA on TNT/Bleacher Report," Haynes posted on Twitter/X.
The Suns were already set to lose associate head coach Kevin Young after he accepted a job to become the head coach at BYU while fellow assistant David Fizdale was reportedly offered a role in Phoenix's front office - it's unknown if he'll accept at this point in time.
This means other assistants such as Quinton Crawford, Miles Simon, Greg St. Jean, John Lucas III, Dru Anthrop and Jon Pastorek will no longer be in Phoenix.
The Suns needed a change of pace, and it's expected Budenholzer will bring just that after firing Vogel.
After being fired at the end of the 2022-23 season, Budenholzer took a year off and was thought to already have a staff assembled when talks advanced for taking over in Phoenix.
“We’re excited to name Mike as the head coach of the Phoenix Suns and bring him back to his home state of Arizona,” said Mat Ishbia, owner of the Suns and Phoenix Mercury in an official statement.
“Mike has proven himself to be among the most successful head coaches in the NBA. He is the right leader to take us to the next level and reach our championship goals.”
Suns general manager James Jones also chipped in with, "Mike’s exceptional basketball acumen, championship pedigree and his standing as one of the NBA’s premier coaches will be invaluable as we compete for a championship.
"We’re confident that under his leadership our team will reach new levels of success.”
Those new levels of success will come with a freshly laid staff from top to bottom.