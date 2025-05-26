Report: Former Suns PG Won't Return to Spurs
PHOENIX -- Former Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul is not expected to return to the San Antonio Spurs, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.
“Anticipation is building that Paul could be on the move again this offseason even though his time as a Spur as a mentor to Victor Wembanyama and a young team overall was an unabashed success,” Stein wrote.
“The reality now, though, is that San Antonio acquired De’Aaron Fox in February and just watched Stephon Castle assemble a Rookie of the Year season.
“Since winning the May 12 draft lottery, San Antonio has likewise attempted to convey a desire to rival teams that it intends to keep the No. 2 overall pick in next month’s draft to select Rutgers’ Dylan Harper. With or without Harper in the Alamo City next season, it is difficult to see how there would be room in the Spurs’ backcourt next season.”
Paul, who just turned 40, averaged 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists in 82 games played for San Antonio last season.
Many believed the floor general was a perfect pairing and mentor to San Antonio sensation Victor Wembanyama, though the star's season was unfortunately cut short due to a blood clot.
San Antonio is rumored to a major player in terms of seeking a star via trade, and they've previously been connected to Kevin Durant.
Paul played in Phoenix from 2020-23 after being acquired via trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder. He was a key cog in the Suns' run to the 2021 NBA Finals that's still romaticized in the city to this day, and many wish Phoenix hadn't parted ways with the future Hall of Famer so soon.
Ahead of the beginning of free agency in 2023, Paul was a big part of a blockbuster three-team deal that eventually landed Bradley Beal in Phoenix.
Paul is set to become a restricted free agent this summer.
Is a return possible for Paul? The vet is surely still ring-chasing at this stage of his career, and the Suns aren't exactly positioned to make that happen before he calls it quits.