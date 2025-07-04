Report: Suns Showing Interest in 23-Year-Old Free Agent Guard
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have only added one player via free agency so far, but are reportedly interested in adding another despite limited money and roster spots available.
After reportedly agreeing to terms with Euroleague Finals MVP Nigel Hayes-Davis earlier this week, Phoenix is among several teams interested in free agent guard Ryan Rollins, who had a breakout season last year with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.
Scotto wrote Friday:
"Coming off the best season of his career, 23-year-old free agent guard Ryan Rollins has drawn interest from the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, San Antonio Spurs, Portland Trail Blazers, and Los Angeles Lakers, league sources told HoopsHype."
Because the Suns are over the second apron, they cannot offer Rollins more than a veteran-minimum contract, while the rest of those teams can all offer him more.
However, there is a path to the Suns being able to offer him a larger contract, as Scotto pointed out:
"The Suns, meanwhile, have a veteran minimum contract at their disposal.
"If Phoenix agrees to a buyout with Bradley Beal, for example, the Suns could generate more financial flexibility."
The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin reported Thursday that Phoenix "been discussing a possible buyout" for Beal, which could open up a lot more options for roster building. You can read more about that by clicking here.
Rollins shot 40.8% from 3 last season for the Bucks, averaging 6.2 points across 56 games, 19 of which he started. He had arguably his best game of his career against the Suns on April 1, when he scored a career-high 23 points on 8-of-10 shooting (5-of-7 from 3) to go along with five assists, five rebounds and two steals in 31 minutes in a 133-123 Bucks win.
The 6-foot-4 Toledo product began his career with the Golden State Warriors in the 2022-23 season after being drafted 44th overall in 2022, appearing in only 12 games with Golden State. He was then traded to the Washington Wizards as part of the Jordan Poole deal ahead of the 2023-24 season.
Washington waived him in Jan. 2024, and he signed with the Bucks a little more than a month later, where he has remained since. Milwaukee now has Early Bird Rights to re-sign him if it wants him back.
Phoenix currently only has one point guard on the roster in Collin Gillespie, who earned a standard contract this summer after a strong campaign on a two-way deal in the 2024-25 season, so Rollins would have a good opportunity for some minutes with the Suns.
The Suns are also still reportedly in the mix for a reunion with Chris Paul, who also remains unsigned.
Phoenix will likely need to be creative in building out the rest of its roster, especially with Beal's situation, and Nick Richards, Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale in trade conversations.
If the Suns end up signing 41st overall pick Koby Brea to a standard contract, they will have 15 standard contracts (with Beal still counting toward this number as of now), so they could sign Brea to a two-way deal for more flexibility.
Teams are only allowed 15 standard contracts and three two-way contracts when the season rolls around, but can have a total of 21 players under contract in the offseason, including two-way deals.