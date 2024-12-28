Spread, Over/Under Picks for Suns vs Warriors
The Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors will meet in just a few hours, giving bettors the opportunity to potentially make some cold hard cash in the battle of Pacific division rivals.
The best bets for spread and over/under picks tonight we could find:
Over/Under Pick: Under 219.5
Michael Arinze, Action Network: "The Suns are much more of a half-court team, preferring to play at a slower pace. They rank 23rd in possessions, with 98.3 per game. According to NBA.com, they have the second-highest rate of shot attempts (11.7%) when the shot clock is winding down to four or fewer seconds.
"While Durant can often be somewhat of a cheat code given his efficiency, this tendency to wind the clock down bodes well for a team with Golden State's defensive quality. The Warriors have the eighth-best defensive rating, allowing 109.9 points per 100 possessions.
"Lastly, both teams could lack some sharpness in this back-to-back spot. Per our Action Labs database, the under is 3-1 this season when it involves two teams on short rest with an opening total of 220 or fewer points."
Spread Pick: Suns +6.5
Ben Dezell, Pickswise: "The Warriors and Suns have had very similar starts to their season. They are two of the older teams in the NBA with both teams coming in at an average age of around 28. They both are extremely talented on paper, but currently sit with a record around .500 due to inconsistent starting lineups due to injuries. And finally, they both have a sharpshooting superstar that can be used as a cheat code when they catch the hot hand.
"Kevin Durant should be playing tonight even after the back-to-back and Stephen Curry seems to be trending towards playing tonight to set up this matchup of former teammates. Since Durant joined the Suns in 2023, Phoenix is 4-1 against Golden State, and their one loss was only by a single point. All 5 of these games were also decided by single digits. The Suns are currently 10-20 ATS this season and I believe that the spread is beginning to finally adjust in the favor of the Suns. With all the inconsistencies between these two teams, the only thing that seems to be consistent is that when they meet, it is a close, competitive contest."
Suns vs Warriors will tip at 5:30 local time, 6:30 PM AZ time.