Suns Seemingly Reaping One Benefit of Kevin Durant Trade Before New Season
The Phoenix Suns are entering a new era. Since trading for Kevin Durant in 2023, the club has consistently seen regression and strayed further away from being title contenders.
Last season, the team posted a 36-46 record, which is, simply put, unacceptable when you have players of the caliber of Durant and Devin Booker at the helm.
This led to the franchise parting ways with the 15-time All-Star, sending him to the Houston Rockets this summer in a trade.
Returning Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft (Khaman Maluach) and future second-round picks, the Suns certainly didn't improve their roster. They did take a step in the direction in terms of building a team, however.
With less money tied up in a star trio, Phoenix can build real depth and has more flexibility long-term with its roster.
Suns seeing positive step forward
The Suns are seemingly already reaping the first benefit of the trade that sent Durant to Houston. They look connected during the preseason. They are having fun playing basketball together. A recent clip the NBA posted from the team's recent preseason contest in Macao proves just that.
It isn't foreign for a team that has Dillon Brooks on it to have a stronger connectivity. It's an important factor in building a winning basketball team, too. That's not the only reason for improved spirits in The Valley, though.
No doubt, the roster was better with Durant on it. Any team could benefit from having an all-time talent. However, they were suited to win, as was proved with a 36-win season.
While Phoenix might not be a title contender, they are laying the groundwork for building a positive culture within the franchise. They've got a fresh head coach, and a new era is brewing.
Booker has proven capable of playing into a fun, connected culture with the Suns. Now that they have more talent around them and are seemingly building a more positive culture, it wouldn't exactly be a shock to see them overperform to some extent this season.
The team doesn't have great odds of making the playoffs. They can potentially make a run for the Play-In Tournament, though. That's especially the case when the vibe around the building is much improved and the talent plays together.
Durant diagnoses Suns' situation
Durant has an idea as to why the Suns are having fun, though. It's easier to play worry-free basketball and have improved spirits when there are no expectations in place.
"No expectations=better vibes. Enjoy the season brother," Durant posted on X/Twitter in response to a fan.
Durant isn't exactly wrong here. And that's not a bad thing.
The Suns are turning a new chapter. That starts with no expectations. When a team has nothing to lose, they can go out and compete while building an identity as a franchise.
Given where the Suns were in the past three seasons, they are better off without expectations to win.