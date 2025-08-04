Today in Suns History: Devin Booker Drains Iconic Bubble Shot
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker hit perhaps the most memorable shot of his career five years ago as part of the Suns' undefeated 8-0 run in the Orlando bubble in 2020.
In the Suns' third game in the bubble, they were tied at 115 with the Los Angeles Clippers with time expiring, when Booker drove from the left wing, stopped and spun on Kawhi Leonard and Paul George and swished a buzzer-beating game-winner while fading away and falling down.
Booker then created a legendary pose that he will forever be associated with. He ended the night with 35 points and eight assists, one of four times he would score exactly 35 points in the bubble.
Phoenix barely made the cutoff for going to the bubble that season, as only the top-12 seeds from each conference were invited and even with an 8-0 record in Orlando, the Suns missed the playoffs by half a game with a 34-39 record.
This shot by Booker and the entirety of the bubble sparked a transition from losing to winning basketball for Booker and the Suns, as they signed Chris Paul that offseason and made it all the way to the 2021 NBA Finals.
Phoenix previously had a losing record every year since the 2014-15 season before the run to the Finals, which it followed up with a franchise-record 64 wins in the 2021-22 season.
Booker also established himself as one of the best players in the NBA in Orlando, averaging the third-highest points per game in the bubble at 30.5 on 50.3% shooting from the field to go along with 6.0 assists and 4.9 rebounds across Phoenix's eight games.
Flash forward to today, Booker is the Suns' all-time leading scorer and has hit plenty of iconic shots in his career, but not yet captured the elusive championship.
Because of the degree of difficulty as well as the implications that the future had to hold, Booker's game-winner in the bubble has a very strong case for being his best shot so far.