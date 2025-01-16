Trade Grades: Suns Did Well in Nick Richards Deal
PHOENIX -- The dust is still settling on the Phoenix Suns' recent trade for Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards, a move that is set to shake their starting lineup while also cementing themselves as all-in for a championship here and now.
The deal - which sent Josh Okogie and multiple second-round picks to Charlotte in exchange for Richards and a 2025 second-round pick - has been well received on the Suns' end by national outlets.
CBS Sports gave the Suns a B+ grade for the move.
"Taking a chance on Richards is the right idea, and the timing here works out. They're not precluded from trading for another big man come Feb. 6. Now they have three weeks to see how Richards fits and decide how they'd like to proceed moving into the deadline," wrote Sam Quinn.
"In a perfect world for the Suns, they get Butler. Let's say they don't. With a center now in place, they can try to attach Nurkic's contract to that 2031 first-rounder to get a wing. If Richards doesn't work out, they can take another chance on a center. Or if the season continues to fall off the rails as it has over the last few weeks, they can shrug, say they tried, and sit this deadline out with their 2031 first-round pick intact.
"For Josh Okogie and a couple of second-round picks, that's valuable optionality for the Suns. Maybe they just filled their biggest need. Maybe they at least improved their bench. But even if they did neither, the cost was so low that this trade was absolutely worth making, so good job to the Suns for not only taking a nice swing, but doing so early enough in trade season to potentially make another one depending on how this one works out."
ESPN also gave Phoenix a B+ for the deal:
"Under contract for this season and next at $5 million each, Richards fits financially on a team over the NBA's second luxury-tax apron. In fact, swapping out Okogie's $8.25 million salary for Richards will save the Suns more than $21 million in taxes," wrote Kevin Pelton.
"The downside here is Phoenix having few routes to future moves. Okogie's contract was largely signed to be traded -- his $7.75 million salary for 2025-26 is non-guaranteed, and he was unlikely to get nearly as much salary elsewhere on the free agent market. The Suns are also now down to only the 2025 second-round pick they got back in this trade, originally from the Denver Nuggets, as a tradeable second-rounder.
"If Phoenix is going to do anything else, whether involving Nurkic -- under contract for $19.375 million for 2025-26 -- or a bigger move with Beal (who has to waive a no-trade clause), that leaves the Suns' 2031 first-round pick as their only attractive draft pick. Until Phoenix is ready to admit the current core can't work, the Suns will likely be limited to making moves around the edges. Adding a center in his prime is a worthy one."
