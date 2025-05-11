Where Suns Land in NBA Free Agent Rankings
PHOENIX -- Much noise has been made about Phoenix's summer and what could happen with their roster, though speculation surrounding names such as Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal dominate those talks.
Regardless of who stays and goes via the trade market, the Suns still have a few faces set to depart in free agency after a disappointing 36-46 campaign.
Four Suns cracked the top 100 of HoopsHype's free agent rankings. Where they landed and short explanations from HoopsHype below:
Tyus Jones: No. 27
"Safe point guard with a good assist-to-turnover ratio but didn’t exactly excel in his one-year audition with Suns as a starter due to his lack of defending. That could keep him in the veteran-minimum range this summer. Regardless, an effective, solid backup floor general thanks to passing and shooting ability off the dribble."
Mason Plumlee: No. 51
"Experienced center who can still play spot minutes and provide some value with his willingness to put his body on the line to make plays. Won’t give you much offense."
Vasilije Macic: No. 60
"Creative playmaker and scorer with a solid jumper, including off the dribble. Might just be a little too athletically deficient to play a big role in the NBA, though. Possible candidate for Euro return."
Monte Morris: No. 72
"Was brought into Phoenix with some excitement as the team badly needed point guard help. But he disappointed a bit this campaign."
Damion Lee, Bol Bol, Jalen Bridges, Collin Gillespie and TyTy Washington are also set to hit free agency this summer for Phoenix.
The Suns again could be pressed by their standing in the second apron of the luxury tax, which prohibits them to only signing players on veteran minimum deals.