3 Best Expert-Backed Bets For Suns vs Nuggets Tonight

The Phoenix Suns are struggling.

The Suns are 1-2 and are playing some of the worst defense in the league while the 2-2 Denver Nuggets are having some struggles of their own.

Both sides are looking to get a win Friday at Mortgage Matchup Center. Here's the three best bets we could find for tonight:

Nikola Jokic 12+ Rebounds

Peter Dewey, SI.com: "Jokic led the NBA in rebounds per game in the 2025-26 season, but he’s seen those numbers dip a bit early in the 2026-27 campaign.

"The one-time NBA Finals MVP has failed to reach 10 boards in two of his four games and is averaging just 10.5 rebounds per night. Despite that, I’m betting on him to clear his rebound prop against Phoenix on Friday.

"Phoenix is without starting center Mark Williams to begin the season, and the team’s rebounding has suffered as a result. The Suns are 28th in the league in opponent rebounds per game and dead last in rebound percentage (42.9 percent).

"So, this is a great matchup for Jokic, who picked up 13 boards his last time out in a win over New Orleans."

Nuggets Team UNDER 117.5 Points

Ameer Tyree, Action Network: "Denver ranks dead last in road points per game (94.0) after visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans. It has middle-of-the-road team shooting efficiency and hasn't quite gotten the sharpshooting it's expected from Cam Johnson.

"The floor has been crowded without his outside shooting, and he hasn't suited up since he suffered an ankle sprain in the Nuggets' season opener. Johnson is questionable for Friday, and it could be difficult for Jokic to maximize his playmaking abilities without a true third scoring option behind him and Jamal Murray.

"Phoenix and Denver are bottom-six teams in pace, so don't expect too many possessions in this matchup. The Nuggets should take care of business here, but don't seem likely to run up the score while at less than 100 percent."

Spread: Nuggets -3.5

Quinn Allen, Covers.com: "The Denver Nuggets haven't been at their best offensively to start the season, but this is an excellent matchup to get rolling against the Phoenix Suns.

"Phoenix ranks last in defensive rating and has surrendered at least 122 points in all three games. The Suns are also without starting center Mark Williams, leaving them vulnerable on the glass against Nikola Jokic.

"Jokic is coming off a triple-double against New Orleans, finishing with 21 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists. Phoenix ranks last in rebound percentage, so Denver should generate plenty of second-chance opportunities.

"The Nuggets have won both of their games this season by at least six points, and I expect them to control the interior again."

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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