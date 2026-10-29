Suns Locker Room is Already Frustrated, Per Insider

PHOENIX — There's growing frustration within the Phoenix Suns' locker room.

The Suns' 1-2 start to the regular season has been ugly for a few reasons. Phoenix looks like a shell of its former self despite having a full season of continuity on their side, which was buzzword for the front office to sell hope for the 2026-27 season.

The Suns won 45 games and made the playoffs last year. The early expectations for this season are now drastically lower, as Phoenix's slow start to the regular season is concerning to say the very least.

That's a frustration shared by the Suns' locker room itself, according to one NBA insider.

From Chris Haynes:

"I made some calls and asking around. What I found out is there's some growing frustration in that locker room for the simple fact that, that roster does not have a point guard that can organize that offense," Haynes said.

"You look at how they're starting in the backcourt, they're starting Devin Booker, Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks over there. And so you have a situation where you don't have a traditional point guard that can get everybody looks and everything organized. The Phoenix Suns in assists as a team, they're in the bottom half of the league right now. So that's something that I don't know that the Suns are looking to address as of right now.

"The hope is they can kind of play this role by committee, but as of right now it's not looking like it. We shall see."

Full clip:

Haynes Headlines: Growing frustration in Phoenix Suns’ locker room due to lack of point guard on roster to organize the offense, sources tell me. @NBATV pic.twitter.com/pM2mwCVqx5 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 29, 2026

Not having a traditional point guard next to Booker has been one of the biggest talking points surrounding the Suns in recent years. After Phoenix traded Chris Paul, the organization has since tried to shift Booker into a primary ball-handling role.

While Booker, a multi-time All-Star, is clearly capable of handling duties, many believe he's much better suited in a natural shooting guard position, where he doesn't have to set plays up and can be more geared towards attacking downhill.

The Suns traded Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale this summer for Miles Bridges, offloading some of their top three-point shooting. Players around Booker simply aren't threats to hit open shots from deep, which has allowed opposing defenses to collapse on Booker.

We'll see if the Suns do anything in terms of changes, though the start to the regular season has been less than ideal for so many reasons.