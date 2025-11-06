3 Expert-Backed Prop Bets You’ll Want for Suns vs Clippers Tonight
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns play host to the Los Angeles Clippers for what is the only NBA game on the slate with a massive NBA Cup schedule tomorrow.
Between the return of Bradley Beal and expected debut of Jalen Green, there's plenty of storylines to follow.
As such, all eyes and ears in the basketball world will be fixated on tonight's fixture at Mortgage Matchup Center.
Three of the top prop bets available on the world wide web:
Devin Booker OVER 28.5 PTS
Covers.com: "Devin Booker was handed a historic extension this offseason, and he’s fully living up to the hype.
"With Kevin Durant gone, he’s the clear No. 1 option for the Phoenix Suns, and the numbers say it all. The former Kentucky star is averaging 31 points per game on 51.6% shooting from the field and 43.1% from 3-point land.
"Book just had a phenomenal night on Tuesday. Despite losing to the Warriors, the 29-year-old showed out for 38 points. He’s cashed the Over in points in all but two games this season, also scoring 28 on Sunday against the Spurs, finishing just a tad below tonight’s total.
"While Booker did only have 18 points against the Los Angeles Clippers last month, no Harden and Kawhi definitely opens up even more of an opportunity for Book to go off and have a massive night. He’ll show out."
Mark Williams OVER 9.5 Rebounds
Yahoo!: "Mark Williams is a dominant figure at 7-foot-1, and he’s exactly what the Suns needed at the five. The Duke product is averaging 10.0 rebounds through seven games, giving Phoenix a reliable piece on the glass.
"The big man has cashed the Over in boards in three of his last five, and he’s coming off a 16-rebound performance in the loss to Golden State. Williams also compiled 16 and 11 rebounds in the two other contests where he hit the Over.
"He’ll give Ivica Zubac a run for his money tonight down low."
Bradley Beal OVER 14.5 Points
SI: "It’s been a slow start to Bradley Beal’s Clippers tenure, but he has a revenge game on Thursday against the Suns, who waived and stretched his contract this past offseason.
"Beal is averaging just 8.0 points in 20.3 minutes per game to open the season, but he should be in line for an expanded role in his fifth appearance of the 2025-26 campaign.
"With both Harden and Leonard out, Beal could end up operating as the No. 1 option in this Clippers offense. He’s coming off his best scoring game of the season, dropping 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting in a loss to the Miami Heat.
"I’d expect Beal’s shot diet to increase on Thursday, as the Clippers don’t really have an offensive hub outside of him and veteran point guard Chris Paul that can run the offense tonight.
"Let’s not forget, Beal still averaged 17.0 points per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from 3 last season. He can take a step forward as a scorer as long as the minutes are there for him to do so."
Action tonight is slated to start just past 7:00 PM MST.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.