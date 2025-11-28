Experts Love These 3 Prop Bets for Suns vs Thunder

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are on the road to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in Friday NBA Cup action, which should draw some massive eyes from across the league.

As such, there's plenty of opportunity for bettors to target in this game.

Here's the top three prop bets we could find across the web entering tonight:

Jalen Williams OVER 13.5 PTS

Peter Dewey, SI: "Still, we've seen players come back from lengthy injuries and jump right back into their normal roles, such as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro earlier in the week. So, I think this line is way too low for Williams, who averages 18.1 points per game for his career and averaged over 14 points per game in his rookie season (his lowest scoring campaign).

"Last season, Williams averaged 21.6 points on 16.9 shots per game, and he should be in the mix to clear this line even if he only plays around 20-25 minutes. Phoenix's defense falls off a cliff on the road compared to at home, going from a home defensive rating of 108.8 to 116.5 on the road.

"I wouldn't be shocked if the Thunder try to get Williams going early and often in his season debut."

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 30.5 PTS

Alex Hinton, Action Network: "When betting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's points, the number matters. He has scored 30 points in 16 of 19 games this season, but has cleared 35 only three times, one of which came in double overtime. Tonight, his line sits on the lower end at 30.5, so I'm backing the over.

"He has scored 31 in four straight games and in three of his past four matchups against the Suns. Phoenix is also allowing the most 3-pointers to point guards, and Gilgeous-Alexander has made two or more in 13 of 19 games this season.

"Thirteen of Oklahoma City's 18 victories have come by 10 points or more."

Mark Williams OVER 19.5 PTS + RBS

Zak Henshaw, Covers: "Mark Williams’ tenure with the Phoenix Suns is off to a great start, as he’s averaging 12.9 points and 8.9 rebounds per game this season, good for 21.8 points + rebounds. Over his last 14 appearances, he’s averaged 23 points + rebounds.

"In that span, Williams has posted 19.8 points + rebounds at home compared to 27.5 on the road. He’s hit the Over on this combo line in five of his last six on the road, including a monster, 21-point, 16-rebound effort against the Kings on Wednesday.

"For as good as Williams has been over his last 14, he’s been even better over his last four with averages of 17.3 points and 10.3 rebounds. The big man has hit the Over in four straight heading into Friday’s tilt with the Oklahoma City Thunder."

Opening tip is slated for 7:30 PM MST.

