PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (12-7) will be up against an even tougher challenge against the already historic 18-1 Oklahoma City Thunder in their final NBA Cup group play game tonight.

OKC will be getting back star forward Jalen Williams, who had missed the entire season up until tonight after undergoing wrist surgery in the offseason.

That means the only notable Thunder player out tonight will be Aaron Wiggins (left adductor strain).

Phoenix will still be without Jalen Green (right hamstring strain), Grayson Allen (right quad contusion) and Ryan Dunn (right wrist sprain).

What to Expect from Jalen Williams, Thunder

The Thunder have statistically been the best team in NBA history so far this season, and it hasn't really been close.

OKC has a 16.2 net rating through the first 19 games, which is much higher than the now second-place 1995-96 Chicago Bulls, who had a 13.4 net rating for the season.

Oklahoma City also has an average point differential of 16.5 this season, which blows its then-NBA record 12.9 differential from last season out of the water.

Now, the Thunder only get better by adding Williams, who made the All-NBA Third Team and All-Defensive Second Team last season, to the mix.

It's unclear how much Williams will play in his first game back, as ESPN's Shams Charania reported Thursday:

"The Thunder will be patient and cautious reacclimating Williams, having previous experience with the lengthy absence of star big man Chet Holmgren last season, who missed three months due to a hip injury before returning in February and gradually making Oklahoma City whole ahead of the playoffs."

Updates on Suns' Injuries

This will be the 10th game in a row Green has missed, seventh-straight absence for Allen and fourth consecutive game Dunn is out due to their injuries.

Phoenix announced on Nov. 11 that Green would be re-evaluated in four-to-six weeks after re-aggravating his hamstring strain, meaning the earliest his re-evaluation could come is Dec. 9.

Allen's injury has dragged on much longer than anyone expected after he took a knee to the quad, but coach Jordan Ott provided the following update on him ahead of Phoenix's 112-100 victory over the Sacramento Kings Wednesday:

"Thought it was day-to-day. It's dragged on a little bit. It was just not your average quad contusion. He got a good one, but he's still making progress. The goal is to continue to assess, see the progress that he makes day-to-day and get him out there this weekend."

Phoenix plays the Denver Nuggets at home tomorrow night, so we will see if Allen is back then.

Dunn remains out as he works his way back from a hard fall on a dunk attempt, although Ott has made it sound like his injury is not serious.

All three players made Phoenix's road trip against the Kings and Thunder.

Grayson Allen (right quad contusion) OUT tonight at OKC.



Will miss a 7th straight game.



Next game is Saturday vs. Nuggets. #Suns pic.twitter.com/ix0OklOsLV — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) November 28, 2025

Tonight's game is the most important game of the season for both the Suns and Thunder, as they each sit at 3-0 in the NBA Cup, which you can read more about by clicking here.

