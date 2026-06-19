PHOENIX -- Everyone is waiting for a major domino to fall with the NBA offseason underway and the draft on Tuesday, but nothing has officially happened yet with the Phoenix Suns or any other teams.

There have been plenty of rumors circulating since the end of the NBA Finals last week, and there could be some big moves happening ahead of the draft.

Here's our take on buying or selling the latest Suns rumors:

Suns Will Trade Up in NBA Draft

Jun 10, 2025; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns general manager Brian Gregory during an introductory press conference at the Verizon 5g Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Everything points to the Suns trading up in the draft from their lone pick at 47, whether it be into the first round or for a better pick in the second round.

Phoenix doesn't have a lot of assets to trade into the first round, so that seems unlikely unless they are willing to move a player, but a trade up of some sort appears very likely especially since the Suns have not been afraid to make draft day trades the past few years.

There are a few players projected to go in the 30s who fit the Suns' needs, so if there is a player(s) they really like who's still available in the second round, there's no doubt they will try to trade up.

Verdict: Buy

Suns Won’t Make Major Trade

Apr 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Suns made it clear at their end-of-season press conference they want to continue to build off this year's success with relatively the same group.

"Our massive, massive lean is: I like this team. I like where we're going. I like the direction of the organization. I like the culture that we've built. I like the identity that we have, and we're not going to do anything silly to mess that up," Suns owner Mat Ishbia said in his end-of-season press conference.

"We're going to continue to lean in on that, and I think the fans will be proud of that, and we're going to continue to get better. We're going to build something special for years to come here in Phoenix, and I think this was the foundational first year."

Phoenix put itself in a position to be really picky about what trades it wants go for, so unless there's a player they feel fits perfect, it's hard to see them making a major trade.

Verdict: Buy

Suns Will Re-Sign Mark Williams to Anything Other Than Qualifying Offer

Feb 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams (15) against the Portland Trail Blazers at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Suns recently extended a qualifying offer to Mark Williams, officially making him a restricted free agent when free agency rolls around late this month.

It doesn't make much sense for the Suns to re-sign Williams to anything other than the one-year, $9.6 million qualifying offer with his injury history and Oso Ighodaro and Khaman Maluach waiting behind him.

If a team offers Williams over $10 million per year, the Suns should instead find a way to make it a sign-and-trade and focus on that avenue rather than bringing him back.

Verdict: Sell