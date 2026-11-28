PHOENIX – The Phoenix Suns knew they were out of NBA Cup knockout eligibility ahead of their Friday night matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, though they didn't know who their two consolation games would come against.

When the dust settled from Friday's action across the league, the Suns may have gotten the shortest end of the stick compared to other teams.

The NBA announced the Suns would play the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder as their two makeup games. Phoenix will be in Houston on Sunday, Dec. 6 while hosting the Thunder on Thursday, Dec. 10 at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Woof.

Suns fans would have hoped missing the knockout stages would have allowed for an easier schedule. Instead, two teams above Phoenix in the Western Conference standings — a 14-5 Rockets team and one of the best teams in basketball in OKC — is their reward for missing out.

That's extremely tough. Beatable? Absolutely, though the Suns would have been far more benefited playing worse teams for missing out on action. Instead, they'll play two likely top six seeds in the West.

Phoenix previously talked highly on the NBA Cup format and wanting to get some of their younger guys paydays with the prize money, so it is a bit disappointing to see the Suns miss the knockout stage from that perspective.

The Suns are now 9-9 after fumbling a massive lead to the Mavericks last night, one that should hopefully inspire some sort of lineup change.

While Phoenix knew they couldn't advance to the knockout stage (and Dallas had a spot already locked in) that game was pivotal to keep momentum in the Suns' favor.

Blowing a 21-point lead will certainly deflate anybody's confidence.

“Obviously, we know there’s going to be runs, end of third into the fourth," Suns coach Jordan Ott told reporters last night before diving into Phoenix's 18 turnovers.

"Obviously went zone, got a couple of good looks. I think four or five of them, right off the bat, up 17. Then they were able to run out and then all of a sudden now you got a ball game. You got a 12- or 13-point lead, then the turnovers. I felt like every turnover in that fourth quarter was a steal, wasn’t a dead ball. It felt like they were just able to take it right to the rim on the other side and got it going.

"Then all of a sudden, it’s a single digit game, and credit to them, they never stopped playing. In this league you got to play for 48 [minutes].”