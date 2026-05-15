3 Different Avenues Suns Can Take With Mark Williams

PHOENIX — So much is being made about what moves the Phoenix Suns could make in terms of outside acquistions, it's easy to forget about some big decisions currently sitting on the roster.

While the likes of Ja Morant, Zion Williamson and even Giannis Antetokounmpo are looped in Suns trade chatter, Phoenix will likely turn towards its own crop of pending free agents before looking to make any changes elsewhere.

While Collin Gillespie and Jordan Goodwin are likely to be back, Phoenix's biggest question mark comes in the form of Mark Williams.

Williams, acquired via trade from the Charlotte Hornets during last year's draft, was healthy to begin the season and provided solid play at center for Phoenix. However, injuries piled up towards the end of the Suns' season and others took advantage of opportunities.

Suns insider John Gambadoro says there's three defined paths for the team to take with Williams ahead of his restricted free agency:

"3 options for Mark. 1. They do like him and if they can get him on a good contract (which is what we have always said) they will have him back. 2. If his price is too high then sign and trade is an option. 3. Can just let him walk and rely more on Maluach next season. Those are the three options," he said on X.

3 options for Mark. 1. They do like him and if they can get him on a good contract (which is what we have always said) they will have him back. 2. If his price is too high then sign and trade is an option. 3. Can just let him walk and rely more on Maluach next season. Those are… https://t.co/D1lSyALdC5 — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) May 14, 2026

It does feel like Williams' future does hinge on Phoenix's evaluation of Oso Ighodaro and maybe more so Khaman Maluach. Ighodaro just wrapped up his second season in the league and made solid strides while Maluach, the tenth overall pick last summer, played sparingly but did flash his potential.

If the Suns are confident Maluach can take a second-year leap, perhaps Williams is simply sent packing.

As a restricted free agent, the Suns can match any offer afforded to Williams. And like Gambadoro said, perhaps the option of a sign-and-trade also exists.

With an 82-game season, are the Suns wanting to gamble on Williams' health or the development of their young bucks at the center position?

When healthy, Williams was a very capable big man. However, that's been an unfortunate theme around the former Hornets center. Key decisions of Gillespie/Goodwin might trickle down into the financial impact of keeping Williams, as he's clearly the third priority for the team's free agent plans.

The decision for Williams to stay or go remains an interesting one nonetheless.