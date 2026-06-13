Even Suns Are Taking Notes From NBA Finals

PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn, who is from New York, is keeping a close eye on this year's NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs

“I'm just watching as a supporter. I'm from New York, so I kind of have a little favor for (the Knicks), but I’m just watching as a student of the game,” Dunn said to The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin Friday. “More mostly seeing what they’re doing, what the physicality is. Just trying to take ways of how San Antonio and how the Knicks are playing and trying to learn how that intensity not only in the finals, but just in the whole playoffs.”

“I hope (the Knicks) close it out on Saturday, but I can’t wait to see more basketball from them."

"Have a little favor for them, but I'm just watching as a student of the game."



Suns forward Ryan Dunn on NBA Finals as Knicks have a 3-1 lead on Spurs.



Dunn was born in New Hyde Park, N.Y.



"I hope they close it out on Saturday."



Suns went 2-0 vs. Knicks this season. #Suns pic.twitter.com/t7piyKNGXJ — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) June 12, 2026

The Knicks are up 3-1 heading into tonight's Game 5 as they look to capture their first championship sine 1973.

The Suns actually beat the Knicks in both games they played against them this season, and the two victories were just a small part in the Suns' surprising success with them finishing the year with a 45-37 record before losing in the first round of the playoffs to the defending-champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

“As a team, we exceeded expectations,” Dunn said to Rankin. “Going into this offseason now, it’s trying to do the same thing, maybe even a little better. Not focusing on what the outside noise is saying. Focus on how individually we can get better. For me, it was going back and seeing what I’ve done well, what I can improve on. That’s kind of my whole focus this offseason. Trying to improve in areas I know need to be better at.”

Dunn had a bit of a down year in his sophomore season after an impressive rookie year, averaging 5.8 points on 33.1% shooting from 3 and 4.1 rebounds in 19.4 minutes per game.

His role fluctuated throughout the year, and he actually ended the series against the Thunder out of the rotation even as the Suns dealt with injuries.

"It's a whole nother level when you get in that environment," Dunn said of the playoffs earlier this week on the PHNX Suns Podcast. "We played super hard throughout the whole regular season, which I think is a plus for us, but we (got to) turn it to another level now, and this starts with training now, like remembering those themes and remembering where we been at.

"I think just for this offseason for me is just trying to go a little harder, go the extra mile as much as I can, take the extra inch to get better."