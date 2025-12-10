Devin Booker's Final Status Locked in for Suns vs Thunder NBA Cup Battle

PHOENIX -- After being upgraded to questionable on yesterday's injury report, the Phoenix Suns have made the final decision on star guard Devin Booker's status for tonight's NBA Cup quarterfinal matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Booker will be out tonight against OKC, which means he will be missing his third-straight game with a right groin strain he suffered early on in Phoenix's blowout victory over the Los Angeles Lakers last Monday.

The Suns (14-10) announced Booker was due to be re-evaluated in one week last Wednesday, making today that day, and they apparently haven't seen enough to give him the green light to return.

Jalen Green (right hamstring strain) and Isaiah Livers (right hip strain) also remain out for Phoenix tonight, while Isaiah Hartenstein (right soleus strain) and Isaiah Joe (left knee contusion) are notably out for the Thunder (23-1).

More on Devin Booker's Injury

Booker, who is averaging 25 points and 6.7 assists this season, has been seen getting up shots after practice throughout Phoenix's current road trip, but according to The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin, he was not on the court during the Suns' shootaround this morning that was open to media. He later came out and started doing some drills.

Devin Booker (right groin strain) wasn't on the court when Suns shootaround opened to media.



He'd usually be getting up shots when shootaround opened for media if he was playing.



Still questionable for tonight's NBA Cup quarterfinals game at OKC.



Booker later came out and… pic.twitter.com/MQIGXKVKeq — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) December 10, 2025

Suns coach Jordan Ott has been relatively positive about Booker's injury, even saying before last Friday's loss to the Rockets he had a chance to play tonight "if his body is feeling good and he's in a good place."

Now, that will not be the case.

Phoenix has gone 1-1 with Booker out of the lineup after getting blown out by the Rockets on Friday and then pulling off a 108-105 upset victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.

"He's been able to get on the court the last couple of days. Continue to assess to see exactly how he feels after tonight after that initial early session and then we'll see on Wednesday," Ott said of Booker before the Minnesota game.

Like the Suns have shown all season long with Green out and other injuries popping up, they will be ready to step up no matter who goes down and that has been no different with Booker.

Dillon Brooks, who has played a much bigger role than anticipated this season with all the injuries and leads the Suns in shot attempts per game, described Phoenix's mentality this season as "gritty, confident and we ain't scared of nobody" at shootaround today.

Without Booker, the Suns will look to continue to employ this mentality against a Thunder team that has won 15 games in a row and is on pace to break the record for the most regular season wins in a season after winning the NBA championship last year.

Phoenix did play OKC tough in their first meeting of the season, falling 123-119 on the road despite being short-handed in a game where Booker had 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Tonight's matchup tips off at 5:30 pm. MST with the winner advancing to Las Vegas for the NBA Cup semifinals.

Latest Phoenix Suns News