PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are labeling guard Grayson Allen as day-to-day after he left their blowout win vs. Indiana in the first half with what was later deemed a quad contusion.

Jordan Ott spoke with reporters today after practice and reiterated the injury wasn't serious.

The Suns will release their injury report later tonight. Phoenix plays host to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday at Mortgage Matchup Center.

What Happened to Grayson Allen?

Allen, when driving to the rim, had his knee bumped by a Pacers defender and immediately showed some discomfort. He was escorted to the locker room and eventually did not return to the bench.

After the game, Ott told reporters he didn't believe it was a serious injury.

"Yeah, I haven't seen the replay. We heard right there at the end of the first half that he wouldn't be coming back. I think it was just a knee to the quad," said Ott.

"I don't think it's anything serious. He was in good spirits there. Thankfully, we have two days in between games, finally, so I wouldn't anticipate anything [serious] but we'll take a look."

Now, a few days later, that sentiment still carries as Phoenix has two days off between games.

Grayson Allen Has Been Huge for Suns This Season

After a down year last season, Allen has quickly reversed course and has solidified himself as a strong contributor in Phoenix's re-tooled roster.

Allen is just one of two Suns players to have started all 13 games this season - the other being Devin Booker.

Allen is currently averaging 18.5 points with 3.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists. The sharpshooter is hitting three-pointers at a 44.7% clip while also notching 1.6 steals per night.

His most notable performance came on Monday when he broke Phoenix's franchise record for three-pointers made in one game while also establishing a new career-high in scoring with 42 points.

"I never take for granted the amount of support and appreciation I have here from the fans," Allen said after receiving 'MVP' chants at the free-throw line.

"It's awesome, it's surreal and it makes it a lot of fun to go out there and play home games when this fan base has been so supportive of me over the last three years."

The Suns ride into their next outing with an 8-5 record, having won their last five games in a row.

