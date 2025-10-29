Jalen Green's Final Status for Suns vs Grizzlies Revealed
Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green, who missed the first four games with a right hamstring injury, is not expected to make his debut on Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Green was listed as initially questionable for the game on the Suns' injury report with a hamstring strain.
Dillon Brooks (right groin soreness) was listed as out after missing Monday's 138-134 overtime loss to the Utah Jazz. Rookies Koby Brea and CJ Huntley are also out on G League assignment.
Green, who was traded to the Suns from the Rockets for star forward Kevin Durant, averaged 21.0 points in 2024-25. The 22-year-old has star potential, but he is yet to realize it in his four-year NBA career.
The Suns are counting on Green and Devin Booker, who is averaging 28.5 points and 6.8 assists through four games, to mesh and lead their offense.
"I think we gonna be playing fast, and I think we gonna be creating a lot for each other and create for others," Green said. "So I'm very excited about it, and I think we gonna shock a lot of people too."
Booker is the starter at point guard, which means Green will play off the ball upon his return, but they are not exclusive to those roles. It is very likely that Green will be the primary ball-handler in the half-court depending on the play.
Booker was asked at Suns Media Day if he enjoys dictating possessions as the lead ball handler and how the chemistry will be with Green.
"I do. I enjoy it," Booker said. "I think it starts with both of us with the ability to score, and once you become a threat in that regard, it's going to open up easier opportunities for everybody else. I think overall, playing with a faster pace and getting up the court, we call it kicking heads or skips. It doesn't really matter."
However, the Suns will still be on standby for Green's debut in a Phoenix uniform. That could come Friday when the Suns play host to the Utah Jazz or Sunday when the San Antonio Spurs pay a visit.
It's probably Grayson Allen will continue getting starts Next to Booker until Green is healthy and caught up to speed.
Opening tip tonight is slated for 7:00 PM. The Suns are just 1-3 to start the new season.