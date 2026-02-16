Mat Ishbia Sends Message as Suns Eye Crucial Closing Stretch

The excitement of NBA All-Star weekend is beginning to dwindle, as the game's best stars return to their respective teams.

Devin Booker, after narrowly missing the three-point champion crown and winning the NBA All-Star Game festivities, will do so for the Phoenix Suns as the team hopes to continue turning heads for all the right reasons.

Phoenix, sitting at 32-23, are currently the West's seventh seed. The Suns have far exceeded their preseason expectations, and owner Mat Ishbia hopes that can continue.

Mat Ishbia Sends Message on Suns' Season

“It’s been great,” Ishbia told The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin.

“We talked about having a new identity, new culture, playing hard, competing. I think we’ve done that for the first 55 games. Now it’s got to be consistent and we’ve got to do it for the second half of the year and going into next. I’m really proud, everyone is competing and it’s going well.”

The Suns are just 27 games removed from the playoffs, which could realistically see them climb as high as the West's third or fourth seed when the dust settles.

“Just more of the same,” Ishbia continued on Phoenix's expectations. “We’re going to compete at a high level and have a team the fans can be proud of. I think we’ve done that so far, but we’ve got to consistently do it. Fifty-five games are not enough.”

The Suns have yet to see their team at full strength thanks to injuries, though first-year head coach Jordan Ott has mostly handled the rough waters well.

Thus far, the Suns have ultimately delivered on Ishbia's preseason promise to deliver a team that fights and battles hard. Phoenix basketball has been rejuvenated from its past star-studded iterations.

Even Booker himself admitted it.

"Everything is different. We have a different coach. Different players. The whole situation is different," Booker said at All-Star weekend.

"Last year, we tried man, we just — we fell short. We've moved on and things are hitting on all cylinders right now. We obviously have room to grow but we like the spot that we're at."

Who knows how the season ultimately finishes in the desert, though if trends continue, Phoenix could be a dangerous team out West.

